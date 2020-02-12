A fix may be coming for the notorious McDonald’s ice cream machines

NEW YORK — Ice cream lovers rejoice! There may be a fix coming soon for the ice cream machines at McDonald’s, which are notorious for not being very reliable when you’re in the mood for a sweet treat.

According to People, the restaurant chain has teamed up with a company called Kytch to develop a device which can quickly correct any human errors and let employees know what’s wrong when it appears to be down.

It reportedly can also tell when the machine is about to go down and help keep the restaurant on track during the machine’s cleaning cycle, which can take up to four hours to complete.

CNN reported that Kytch introduced the devices back in May. McDonald’s hasn’t revealed where they were installed or whether they would continue to place them in other stores in the future.