A deadly storm that spawned 2 tornadoes now threatens millions with flooding, heavy snow and ice

NEW YORK — From the Gulf Coast to New England, brutal winter weather has already killed one person and threatens millions more with ice and potential tornadoes.

A tornado in Marengo County, Alabama, killed one person Thursday morning and left another person injured, Demopolis Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Pope said.

He said the small tornado briefly touched down around 2:15 a.m. and destroyed two mobile homes in Marengo County.

Another twister caused major damage in Mississippi, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.

“Tornado damage in Jasper County. Numerous trees down. PLEASE stay off the roads!!!!” the department said.

“We are out along with the area Fire Departments and Civil Defense. Major damage on Hwy 528 East of Bay Springs and also the Antioch community. Dispatch is being flooded with calls so please, be patient if you are calling for assistance. We are doing all we can.”

Tornado watches continue Thursday in parts of the Florida Panhandle, Alabama and Georgia, including the Atlanta metro area.

In the Southeast, millions of people are also under a flash flood warning as a lengthy band of torrential rain marches east.

“Flash flooding will continue from the Gulf Coast north to New York City,” CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

And in the Northeast, “snow is pounding New England along with ice, bringing dangerous travel,” Hennen said.

The storm’s colder drier air will clash with warm moist air across the East through the end of this week.

This clash will lead to a swath of snow from Texas to New England and sleet from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic.