A CLOSER LOOK: 2020 Census data population count; Arkansas gained 97,838 residents

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ population is 3,013,756, an increase of 97,838 from 2010, when it was a little over 2.9 million, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau population count, released Monday, April 26, 2021.

As of April 1, 2020, the total U.S. population was 331,449,281, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This represents the total number of people living in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Resident population increased by 22,703,743 (7.4%) from 308,745,538 in 2010.

The most populous state was California (39,538,223); the least populous was Wyoming (576,851).

The state that gained the most numerically since the 2010 Census was Texas (up 3,999,944 to 29,145,505).

The fastest-growing state since the 2010 Census was Utah (up 18.4% to 3,271,616).

Puerto Rico’s resident population was 3,285,874, down 11.8% from 3,725,789 in the 2010 Census.

Overall, the south had the fastest population growth of 10.2% and the west had a 9.2% growth.

APPORTIONMENT

“Apportionment is the process of distributing the 435 memberships, or seats, in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states based on the apportionment population counts from the 2020 Census,” per the census bureau’s website.

Thirty-seven states will not have a change in the number of seats, this includes Arkansas. This means the state will keep its four seats in the House of Representatives.

Texas gained two seats in the House of Representatives, and Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon gained one seat.

Seven states will lose seats: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

For the first time in its 160 year history, California lost a congressional district. “They experienced a natural increase, but it had negative more people moved out than moved in. That contributed to the loss of one seat,”

The House members each state may elect, the numbers also affect the Electoral College voters per state during presidential elections.

Some states may redraw their congressional districts by the midterm election (2022) and gerrymandering is likely to happen.

Gerrymander: to divide or arrange (a territorial unit) into election districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage, per Merriam-Webster.

Census bureau personnel said gathering data was a challenge because of the pandemic, and active hurricane season, and civil unrest. “The bureau had to adapt.” The agency said it’s confident that the numbers gathered and said data came in within 1% difference of estimates.

The census is built on the foundation of democracy and it continues to be a cornerstone of the country. “The census takes years to plan. This data is used to determine how many representatives are in Congress, non-profits and governments use census data, how many teachers [are needed], where to build new roads,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

“Our work doesn’t stop here,” added acting Director Jarmin. “Now that the apportionment counts are delivered, we will begin the additional activities needed to create and deliver the redistricting data that were previously delayed due to COVID-19.”

U.S. CENSUS BUREAU: ARKANSAS

In 2010, the U.S. Census Bureau reported a population count of 2,915,918.

Northwest Arkansas’ population has increased by more than 20% since 2010, according to a report from the non-profit Northwest Arkansas Council (NAC), with the population expected to increase by 10% in 2024.

According to NAC’s report, it called Bentonville’s rate of growth “most impressive.” Its 2019 population was 50,061. In nine years (2010 to 2019), its population grew by nearly 42%. Currently, Bentonville is the fourth-largest city in Northwest Arkansas.

By 2024, the city is expected to have grown an additional 15%. Bentonville is becoming increasingly diverse. In 2019, the city was nearly 28% diverse — an increase of over 4% since 2010. Bentonville is expected to grow to more than 30% diverse in 2024. Most notably, the Asian population has achieved significant growth since 2010 where it accounted for 8% of the population. In 2019, Asians accounted for nearly 12% of the population and are expected to account for 14% by 2024. Northwest Arkansas Council

FAYETTEVILLE: 2019 population, 87,843. It is the largest city in Northwest Arkansas.

ROGERS: 2019 population, 69,971. It is the third-largest city in Northwest Arkansas.

SILOAM SPRINGS: 2019 population, 17,750. This city’s population has increased nearly 18% since 2010. This is the smallest of the largest five cities in the region.

SPRINGDALE: 2019 population, 81,385. This city has the second largest population in Northwest Arkansas.

The non-profit states, “[it is] working to promote an inclusive environment to harness the economic and social impact of that diversity.”

More local data on cities and counties will soon be released according to the Census Bureau.