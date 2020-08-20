A $600 million settlement in the Flint water crisis to be announced, source says

The Flint Water Plant tower stands in Flint, Michigan, U.S., on April 13, 2020. On Monday, Covid-19 cases reached 25,635 in Michigan, according to data from the state health department. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The state of Michigan is expected to announce a settlement of up to $600 million in the Flint water crisis imminently, a source who has knowledge of the ongoing negotiations tells CNN.

Other details will still have to be worked out, due to the large number of cases and defendants, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Residents in Flint raised concern about the water more than half a decade ago, often foisting jugs with discolored water at local leaders. In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency said it had found dangerous levels of lead — which can affect the heart, kidneys and nerves — in the water flowing into residents’ homes.

Dozens of lawsuits, including class-action cases, filed against Michigan and the city of Flint followed. Many cases emphasize the youngest victims — the children whose exposure to lead and toxins could lead to neurological disorders and learning disabilities, among other conditions.

The Supreme Court this year said it wouldn’t block a lawsuit by Flint residents seeking to hold city officials accountable. Lawyers for the city had asked justices to step in, saying their clients had immunity from such lawsuits. A previous ruling from a federal appeals court also sided with the residents.

“Knowing the Flint River water was unsafe for public use, distributing it without taking steps to counter its problems, and assuring the public in the meantime that it was safe is conduct that would alert a reasonable person to the likelihood of personal liability,” the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals held.