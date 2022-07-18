MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Up to 7,500 people will be pulled out of poverty thanks to a $25 million grant earned by the University of Memphis.

The GROWWTH proposal is a workforce readiness program designed to prepare local business and the workforce for Ford’s Blue Oval City.

“This is a testament to the ability of departments across our University and partners in our region to work together and create upward economic opportunities for West Tennessee families” said Bill Hardgrave, President at U of M.

The $25 million was awarded by the state of Tennessee.

The goal of GROWWTH is to serve 2,500 low-income households which will impact the lives of 7,500 west Tennessee residents over a three-year period.

The university will partner with other community groups to target low-income families and address labor force challenges.

U of M’s GROWWTH proposal was one of seven awarded this grant from an original pool of over 80 candidates.

Achieving GROWWTH’s goals is expected to provide economic benefit in west Tennessee of up to $850 million over 10 years.