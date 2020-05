MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a City Watch alert after a shooting victim disappeared.

According to authorities, Dontavious Simpson was at a home on Summer Trace when his girlfriend heard a gunshot and saw him on the floor. Simpson took off as she called 911 and he hasn’t been seen since.

His girlfriend said she managed to reach him on the phone and he told her he was shot in the side.

Police want to hear from you if you have seen him.