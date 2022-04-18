MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after cutting his children with a box cutter, police say.

Police said Jesse Young, 83, cut his son and daughter during an altercation at an apartment in Cordova on Saturday.

Young’s son suffered a deep cut on the left side of his face and right hand during the altercation. Police also say Young cut his daughter across her chest as she was attempting to break up the fight.

Young told police his son punched him in the face which made him pull out his box cutter and cut him, according to court documents.

While in custody, police say they found marijuana inside Young’s zipper pouch.

Young was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of contraband in a penal facility.