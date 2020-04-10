8-month-old infant hit by falling debris when ceiling caves in North Memphis apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After her kitchen ceiling caved in, a pipe burst in Latrese Cleaves' upstairs apartment at the North Memphis complex where she lives.

But soon, water was the least of Cleaves’ worries. She realized her 8-month-old granddaughter had been hit in the head by falling sheet rock, so she called 911.

“It was nervous," Cleaves said. "My heart was racing."

She wanted her granddaughter to be checked out by a paramedic or doctor, but before long a new set of fears came into her mind.

“With COVID-19 stuff going on, I was like how we gonna do this with the police and going to the hospital?" she said. "I was thinking if we got to go there, is my grand-baby gonna get it? I was shook up."

Thankfully, they didn’t have to go. Paramedics checked her granddaughter out, and she’s okay. However, the ceiling is still damaged, and it’s starting to buckle in other rooms too.

The leak has been fixed, but Cleaves said she has no idea when maintenance will fix the ceiling.

“They said, 'Well ma'am, we can't do nothing. We turned it into maintenance. You have to wait until maintenance gets with you, and then COVID-19 is going on, and we don't know how long it's going to be,'" Cleaves said.

WREG called apartment management but was told they can only discuss maintenance issues with tenants.

“They haven't been helpful,” Cleaves said.

So for now, she waits for a helping hand.

A number of her belongings, including two TVs, were destroyed by water when the apartment flooded. She said she can’t replace them right now because she doesn’t have renter’s insurance.