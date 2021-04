HELENA-WEST Helena, Ark. — Authorities are searching for the person they say raped a 77-year-old woman at an Arkansas assisted living facility.

Helena-West Helena Police said a man entered the victim’s room Sunday night at Heritage Hill Manor. The woman was staying in a relative’s apartment, and her husband was asleep across the hall.

Authorities said it appears the suspect was able to gain access to the apartments through an unlocked front door.

This is a developing story.