72nd Emmy Awards: The Winners

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — It was eerily empty both outside and inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the run-up to an Emmy Awards unlike any other.
Many nominees are expected to take part from their homes, hotels and other remote locations due to the pandemic. The 72nd Emmy Awards are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Below is a list of 2020 Emmy Award Winners:
Best Actress, Comedy
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Best Actor, Comedy
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Writing for a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)
Directing for a Comedy Series
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (“Happy Ending”)
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Regina King, “Watchmen”
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (“This Extraordinary Being”)
Best Comedy
“Schitt’s Creek”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie
Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”
Best Limited Series
“Watchmen”
Variety Talk Series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
Reality Competition Program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Best Actor, Drama
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Best Actress, Drama
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Supporting Actor, Drama
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show’
Supporting Actress, Drama
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Directing, Drama Series
Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“Hunting”)
Writing, Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“This Is Not for Tears”)
Best Drama
‘Succession”