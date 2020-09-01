7-year-old child ‘severely injured’ after hit-and-run crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a driver that hit a 7-year-old boy in Memphis on Monday evening.

Memphis Police said shortly after 5 p.m., they arrived on the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving the boy. The incident happened near 3269 Dothan Street in the Fox Meadows neighborhood. The boy was transported to LeBonheur in critical condition.

A photo of 7-year-old Ethan Warren provided by his family

The family spoke to WREG’s Andrew Ellison and said Ethan Warren is currently at Lebonheur preparing for surgery tonight. They said he walked across the street to talk to a family friend who was in her car. As he turned around to walk back across the roadway, a speeding car struck Warren dragging him down the street.

Warren’s family said he was alert and crying when the paramedics arrived, but he was severely injured. The family said the driver of the car stopped and got out briefly but then immediately got back into the car and sped away.

Memphis Police confirmed the suspect fled the scene in a gray Toyota Avalon.