MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police say the crash happened at N. Holmes Street and Highland Park Place.

One person is in critical condition, while six others are in non-critical condition.

Police did not provide information on what led to the crash.

