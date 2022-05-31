MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 67-year-old man has been convicted on sexual battery charges after authorities said he had unwanted sexual contact with a hair stylist, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

The incident happened on May 16, 2019 at a men’s barbershop in Lakeland off the 9000 block of Highway 64.

A female stylist tolpd police that Danny Silsbe walked behind her and rubbed up against her when he asked for help with hair products.

She also said Silsbe then claimed to have difficulty at checkout and when she walked around to help him, he reached out and grabbed her left breast. The woman notified her supervisor immediately after Silsbe left the building.

Investigators said they obtained surveillance footage from the business.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Danny Silsbe has been convicted on a felony charge of sexual battery.

He is currently free on bond and is set for sentencing on July 6.