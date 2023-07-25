MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 61-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday.

Memphis Police say the incident happened at 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Salem Street. When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his left foot.

He told police a car came down the street and fired multiple shots in the air and towards him. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Multiple rifle casings and 44 shell casings were found at the scene. Bullets also hit a house with two people inside, police say.