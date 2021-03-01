6 shootings in 7 days on Memphis highways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police report there were a total of six highway shootings in the past seven days. That’s almost a third of the total recorded so far for 2021.

A woman tells police she was driving on I-240 near Mt. Moriah Wednesday afternoon when another driver started yelling at her before pulling a gun and opening fire. No bullets appear to have hit her car.

Wednesday evening, a man tells police he was driving on I-240 between Sam Cooper and Walnut Grove when a man in an SUV tried to get him to pull over. When he wouldn’t, he said the man in the SUV slowed down and shot out one of his headlights.

Thursday, a man said he was trying to exit onto Highway 385 from I-240 when a man in a white Mercedes cut him off. When he overtook the Mercedes, he said the driver opened fire on his minivan. The bullets struck the side near the rear bumper.

Police were able to arrest Darrell Jones Jr. the next day based on a description of the Mercedes and a partial license plate number.

“He don’t stay here. We don’t know no Darrell Jones,” a man who answered the door at Jones’ last listed address told WREG.

Saturday, a brother and sister tell police they were driving home from the mall when a man in a heavily-tinted black Infiniti M35 started shooting at their car.

The victims’ car was hit at least five times and ended up hitting a median as it swerved to avoid more gunfire.

“You have to put yourself in that frame of mind of what would I do,” advised retired sheriff’s office captain Bennie Cobb, who now owns Eagle Eye Security.

“Try and get off the interstate, try and get over into a safe area and get away from the shooter if you can,” Cobb advised.

Of the 21 highway shootings police have recorded so far this year, only two arrests have been made. Police say only four people ended up being shot.