53 car break-ins, thefts reported in one Memphis neighborhood since start of year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in Nutbush are getting cautious with their cars after a rash of car break-ins and thefts.

Since the start of the year, 53 car break-ins or thefts were reported within a one-mile radius of the 4100 block of Grey Road, the site of the latest car theft.

Grey Road resident Ines Siguenza said her car was stolen from her driveway six years ago, prompting her to install surveillance cameras.

“When I come out, I don’t see my car, and I said, ‘Wow, where is my car?’” Siguenza said.

It doesn’t sit well with her to hear that the same thing happened to two of her neighbors last week.

On Feb. 7, a car was stolen from a home on Weymouth.

On Feb. 8, police said 20-year-old Martin Milan and 18-year-old Clifton Brown took a running car from a man’s driveway on Grey.

They allegedly drove it to the Greenbrook Apartments in Cordova, where they carjacked a woman. She fought back and hit them with her purse, but they got away with her car anyway.

Longtime Nutbush resident Ronnie Pike said over the years, his car has been a frequent target for thieves.

“It’s been years ago, but I’ve had mine broken into two or three different times, and plus, people threw eggs and damaged the paint on it and everything,” Pike said.

He and his neighbors are keeping a watchful eye in hopes they don’t fall victim to any more thieves.