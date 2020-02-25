$5,000 reward for information on Bald Eagle shot in Cross County

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission found a bald eagle shot and killed in Cross County, Arkansas, just north of Cherry Valley.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $5,000 reward is being offered after a bald eagle was found shot and killed in Cross County, Arkanas.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says the bird was found on February 21 on County Road 220, north of Cherry Valley.

A local veterinarian determined the bird was shot and its body will be taken to a wildlife forensics laboratory for additional testing.

The reward is for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

“Shooting a bald eagle is an act of pure hate and discontent for what the magnificent creature stands for to us in Arkansas and across the country,” Col. Greg Rae with the AGFC said. “It’s not an accident, it’s not a sport, it is a criminal act pure and simple and one we will do all within our collaborative resources to solve.”

Bald eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Lacey Act. Under the MBTA, anyone harming one of the regal birds could face up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the AGFC’s Stop Poaching Hotline at (800) 482-9262. All calls to the hotline will be confidential.