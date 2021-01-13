50 attorney generals condemn violence at U.S. Capitol in letter to Rosen

The Legislative Building is shown partially shrouded in fog, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., the day after supporters of President Donald Trump protested in Olympia against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, DC to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The Washington Legislature’s 2021 session is scheduled to open on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Attorney generals from 50 states and terrorities, including those from the Mid-South states, condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol in a letter to acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

“The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union,” the letter read. “As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked.”

Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert Slatery released his own statement calling the violence “an assault on the very foundation of our republic.”

“It threatened the rule of law and how we all, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, should be able to peacefully engage in government,” he said.

“Peaceful protests are a cornerstone of our democracy, but violence and destruction of property are unacceptable,” added Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “We must continue to support our law enforcement as they protect us. Prayers for unity and peace.”

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies. Lawmakers had to scramble for safety and hide as rioters took control of the Capitol and delayed by hours the last step in finalizing Biden’s victory.