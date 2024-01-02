MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A five-year-old boy remains in a coma three weeks after being hurt in a three-vehicle crash police say involved a driver who was going too fast without his lights on.

Emma Vaughn said her son Eastyn Parker was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for emergency brain surgery after the wreck at Highland and Park on December 9.

He has not regained consciousness.

Crash scene in 3500 block of Park Avenue. Courtesy: Emma Vaughn

“They are trying to get him off the ventilator. Some days he does okay, and other days he doesn’t,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn said her children’s father was behind the wheel and turning into a gas station on Park when a speeding driver slammed into the back passenger side door of their car. She said the other driver flipped his vehicle before hitting another driver.

“He was going at least 80 mph. He swerved at the last minute and hit my son’s side. Took the whole door off,” said Vaughn. “It just replays over and over. It was the last thing I expected to happen, especially to my little baby. He didn’t deserve it.”

Vaughn said doctors had to remove part of Eastyn’s skull to save his life, but they still don’t know if he will recover from his brain injury. Eastyn is also being treated for a fractured rib and a bruised lung.

“They want him to go to a rehab hospital, possibly in Atlanta, because if he wakes up, they say he won’t be able to walk or talk or anything. So, it’s just waiting. We don’t have a timeframe. We don’t know, you know,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said insurance would only cover 30 days of therapy for her son, and he could need months of rehab. She has set up a GoFundMe to pay for her son’s medical bills and the family’s living expenses.

“I haven’t been able to work in three weeks. I lost my car, my only means of transportation. Our house is next to go. This is a nightmare,” she said.

Police said the driver who hit Vaughn’s car was driving aggressively. According to the accident report, Vaughn’s’ boyfriend also made an improper turn, but it does not appear anyone was cited in the crash.

Eastyn Parker before the crash. Courtesy: Emma Vaughn

Vaughn’s four-year-old was also in the car during the crash. He wasn’t hurt, but Vaughn said he was traumatized by what happened and wants his brother back.

“My baby is still fighting. It’s just so senseless,” she said.

Vaugh said police took a blood sample from the other driver and are waiting for results, but police have not confirmed that. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click right here.