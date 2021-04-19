5 Tennessee sites added to historic places register

Lonesome, a log home built in 1820 in the Dickson County town of Burns (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two churches are among five Tennessee properties named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission announced Friday the latest entries from the state on the national list of cultural sites deemed worthy of preservation.

Christ Church Episcopal in Chattanooga (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)

Missouri Portland Cement Terminal (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)

Memphis Overland Company (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)

Lonesome, a log home built in 1820 in the Dickson County town of Burns (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)

Laurel Springs Primitive Baptist Church in Cocke County (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)

Named to the list was Laurel Springs Primitive Baptist Church in the Cocke County community of Cosby. More than a century old, the church is located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The church is no longer used for services, the commission said.

Christ Church Episcopal in Chattanooga also was named to the list. Construction of the Gothic Revival church began around 1906, and a subsequent remodeling included an impressive arcaded colonnade. Christ Church congregation still maintains the church.

Also on the list are Lonesome, a log home built in 1820 in the Dickson County town of Burns, and the Missouri Portland Cement Terminal and the Memphis Overland Company, both located in Shelby County.