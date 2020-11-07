5 teens escape from youth development center in Somerville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five teens have reportedly escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville, Tennessee.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the teens escaped from the center sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday night and 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the teens left in an “unknown travel of direction and by unknown means of travel.”

The teens are all between the ages of 16-17 and range from 5-feet-5-inches tall and 5-feet-9-inches tall. The sheriff’s office says they cannot release their names, charges or other identifying information because they are juveniles.

If anyone has any information on this escape, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456.