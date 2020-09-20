5 shot in West Memphis late Saturday night

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Five people were shot in West Memphis on Saturday night.

West Memphis Police confirmed to WREG-TV that five people were shot in 900 block of Winchell Street around 8 p.m. All of the shooting victims were taken to a hospital in Memphis, but it is unknown which hospital.

At this time, their names and conditions have not been released.

This is a developing story.

