5 shot in West Memphis late Saturday night

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Five people were shot in West Memphis on Saturday night.
West Memphis Police confirmed to WREG-TV that five people were shot in 900 block of Winchell Street around 8 p.m. All of the shooting victims were taken to a hospital in Memphis, but it is unknown which hospital.
At this time, their names and conditions have not been released.
This is a developing story.
