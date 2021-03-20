5-hour rescue pulls Mississippi worker from trench collapse

PACHUTA, Miss. (AP) — Workers in east Mississippi spent five hours rescuing a man after a trench collapsed while he was installing a sewer line.

The collapse happened Thursday as Clarke County employee Tyler Kirkman was working at the intersection of Highways 11 and 18 in Pachuta. He was trapped from the waist down. He tells WTOK-TV that it was scary for a while. Kirkman’s legs were pointed in different directions, and he says one knee was hyper-extended.

Kirkman says he’s “blessed” and he’s thankful to the rescue crew and those who prayed for him. He plans to be back at work Monday.