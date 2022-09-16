MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Five dogs police say were in distress were rescued from the backyard of a house in Whitehaven Thursday night.

The homeowner, Miyacah Coleman, 30, was taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty. She was later released from jail on her own recognizance.

Miyacah Coleman

Police said the mix-breed dogs were in various stages of starvation, with their rib bones, hip bones, and vertebrae showing. They said there was no evidence of food in the backyard and the only water bowl was full of algae.

The dogs were taken to Memphis Animal Services for treatment. There is no word on how the animals are doing.

Police have not said how they found about the dogs, but the home is located at the corner of Loraine and Hillbrook, and the backyard is visible from Hillbrook.

Neighbors we talked to said they didn’t know anything about the dogs or how they were being treated.

Coleman refused to talk to investigators.

To report animal cruelty or neglect in Memphis, call 901-545-COPS. For information on how to contact animal control in other cities in Shelby County, click right here.