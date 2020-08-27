40,000 pounds of chicken manure spills onto Colorado highway ramp

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 40,000 pounds of chicken manure spilled onto the C-470 ramp Thursday morning after the semi that was hauling it rolled over.
The sheriff’s office said the tractor trailer blew a tire and rolled over. Fortunately, no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.
