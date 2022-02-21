MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A four-year-old is currently fighting for her life after being shot Friday night in East Memphis.

Family members said the shooting was a result of road rage.

The parents of four-year-old Itali Oakley said they were heading to dinner Friday night when they accidentally cut off another vehicle while turning out of their driveway on South Perkins.

Someone from that other vehicle began firing shots, striking Itali.

Itali was grazed by a bullet during the shooting the fragments hit her neck and spine, according to her grandmother.

She was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition where she is currently still on a ventilator.

Officers said the suspect got away in a dark color sedan.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.