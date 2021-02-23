4 people shot, three of them in the same neighborhood, within hours in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were shot in separate shootings across Memphis on Tuesday.

Around 3:20 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3530 Ramill. One male was located and has been transported in critical condition to ROH. No arrest has been made at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 23, 2021

MPD said around 3:20 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 3500 block of Ramill in Raleigh. One man was located and has been transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said no arrest has been made at this point.

Later in the evening, MPD said officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Holmes and Mt. Olive, in North Memphis. One man has been located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD then said another shooting victim was located

A second victim has been located at the Holmes and Mt. Olive location and has been transported in critical condition to ROH. The victim on Sydney Street has also been transported in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 24, 2021

MPD said officers also responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Sydney Street. were one man has been shot. MPD said that shooting victim is in critical condition.