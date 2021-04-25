4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas

DANVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say four people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft in western Arkansas.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Piper PA-46 with four people aboard left the Muskogee, Oklahoma, airport Friday for Williston in northern Florida.The FAA lost radar contact with the aircraft about 100 miles northwest of Little Rock about 5 p.m. Friday.

KARK-TV in Little Rock reports that nearby residents reported hearing an aircraft in distress and the sound of a crash.

Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey says a search located the aircraft wreckage about 11 a.m. Saturday. He said there were no survivors.