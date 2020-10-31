4 injured, 1 killed in overnight Panola County shootings

PANOLA CO., Miss. — Panola County officials say four people were injured and one person was killed in overnight shootings.
Officials say three people were shot on Willow Road in Sardis, Mississippi. One of the victims later died.
The Panola County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 18-year-old Cortayvious Norwood.
Another shooting reportedly happened on Tubbs Road in Batesville, Mississippi. Officials say two people were shot.
WREG is working to learn more about these shootings. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
