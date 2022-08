MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four inmates have escaped from the Alcorn County Jail in north Mississippi, the county sheriff’s office said Friday morning.

Authorities say the men cut a hole in the roof to make their escape in the early morning hours. Based on video footage, the inmates ran east toward the National Guard armory at 2 a.m.

They were identified as: Landon Braudway Antonio Reyes Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton

If anyone sees them, call 911.