MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a deadly four-car crash in East Memphis on Monday morning.

The crash happened on I-240 near Poplar Avenue.

One person has been pronounced dead.

Police are reporting others were taken to the hospital, but have not confirmed the amount of people injured.

The vehicles were severely damaged. One vehicle was split in half.

Photo: Quametra Wilborn WREG

MPD has all of the northbound lanes blocked.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story once more information is released.