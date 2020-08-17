4 arrested in fatal shooting on Southern Arkansas campus

Southern Arkansas University Magnolia has released a statement on the fatal shooting early Tuesday morning on campus that took the life of one student and left another wounded.

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — Southern Arkansas University officials say four suspects have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a student in a campus parking lot.

University President Trey Berry says in a statement on the SAU website that 19-year-old Quincy Lewis, 19-year-old Shaivonn Robinson, 20-year-old Le’Kamerin Tolbert and 21-year-old Odies Wilson were arrested Friday on capital murder warrants in the Tuesday shooting death of Joshua Keshun Smith.

Authorities have said Smith was killed and another student wounded in the shooting that began after they met a group of people with no connection to the university about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in a parking lot of the campus in Magnolia, about 110 miles southeast of Little Rock.