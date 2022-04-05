MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The “3G’s bill”, also known as HB 2430 or SB2315 has been cleared for a vote in the Tennessee Assembly’s House.



This means Germantown is one step closer to controlling the fate of Germantown high school, middle school and elementary school – which are all run by memphis-shelby county schools.



Next week, the issue is expected to come up for a vote in the Tennessee Senate. If it passes, the bill would likely trigger a lawsuit from Memphis Shelby County Schools.



A lobbyist for the school district said the bill violates a federal settlement agreement with Germantown.



Germantown’s mayor said the city needs the land for long-term growth.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.

