MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart.

MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay.

Suspect photo

Suspect vehicle

Police said the man pushed the cart to the front of the store, grabbed the box and walked out the front door. They said the man left the scene driving a red Chevy Camaro that was not registered and the tags are no longer on the car.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.