32 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, two in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Health Department is reporting 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the volunteer state.

According to an e-mail from the department, middle Tennessee is seeing the most cases with 14 in Davidson County and 10 in Williamson County.

At this time, there are only 2 cases in Shelby County.

On Saturday, officials with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced a Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital employee tested positive for the virus after being exposed to the first confirm case in Shelby County.