30 lbs. of THC-laced candy seized by East Tennessee police

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – Sweetwater Police officers on Tuesday confiscated 30 pounds of candy laced with THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana.

Officers responded to closed business Tuesday morning for a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle. Contact was made with the subject and officers observed narcotics in the passenger seat.

The vehicle was searched and officers located three large bags in the trunk which contained over 200 THC-laced edibles packaged to resemble store-bought products.

“This is a concern of the Sweetwater Police Department because of the way these drugs were packaged, which makes it dangerous for our youth” Sweetwater Police Chief Robert Byrum

Police said the total THC dosage in the confiscated materials is approximately 159,000 milligrams.