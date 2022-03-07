MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive overnight fire burned through a Northeast Memphis hotel Monday, injuring one firefighter and causing all guests to evacuate.

It happened at the Baymont Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive around 1 a.m.

MFD says the fire was intentionally set by several mattresses that were up placed against the building.

Around 30 hotel guests were displaced and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Firefighters battled high wind trying to contain the flames, but the fire was too intense causing the hotel to suffer extensive damage.

At one point the roof collapsed.

Guests tell us they were wakened in the middle of the night by the fire alarm and rushed to get out.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I just woke up and started grabbing stuff. This man came and knocked on our door and he was like it’s on fire. We ran out the backdoor, down the stairs, and then it just went up from there,” one guest said.

MFD has not released the cause for this fire.