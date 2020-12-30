3-year-old boy shot in Tunica County, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 3-year-old boy was shot in Tunica, Mississippi on Tuesday, authorities there said.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call at the Tunica Courts Apartments. They found a boy there with an apparent gunshot wound to the back.

The boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. His condition was not released.

DHS will be assisting Tunica County in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.