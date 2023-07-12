Prime Day is in full swing already, having started Tuesday and running through Wednesday. However, before you add that item to your cart, you’ll want to be sure that deal really is a steal!

Here are three ways to hack your Prime Day to get the biggest savings.

Dig into the Details

The first thing to keep in mind is along with the deals Amazon is boasting, the online retail giant wants you to buy a Prime membership, which now costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year.

Don’t Pay Full Price for Membership

There are ways to get around paying the big bucks, which includes a 30-day trial.

College students can get a six-month free trial and a discounted membership.

Also, if you qualify for certain government assistance programs like SNAP or Medicaid, you can qualify for what’s called Prime Access for half the price of a regular membership at $6.99 a month.

Shop Around

If you plan to shop Prime Day deals, be sure to price compare.

Check out the website Camel, Camel, Camel to check an item’s price history at Amazon.

You simply find the item you’re looking at, then plug in the URL at Camel, Camel, Camel, and you’ll see a price history chart that will help you understand if you’re really getting a deal.

Also, if you’re looking for a particular item, be sure to check with other retailers.

All Major Retailers Promoting Sales

Target’s Circle Week runs through Saturday. Walmart is offering deals and half off its annual membership through Thursday. Best Buy is running its Black Friday in July.

As always, when you’re shopping online, be careful. While you’re searching for deals, scammers are looking to steal. Another reminder…it’s safer to use credit than debit and be sure to check return policies, especially on electronics.