3 people shot late Tuesday; Memphis Police say no suspect information is known at this time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are working two separate shooting scenes late Tuesday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Memphis Police said they are on the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. MPD said one woman was shot and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Around 7:49 p.m., Memphis Police said they are on the scene of a shooting in the 5800 block Benadine Place, in the Fox Meadows neighborhood. MPD said two people were shot and were taken to Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition.

In both shooting incidents, MPD said there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.

