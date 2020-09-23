3 people shot late Tuesday; Memphis Police say no suspect information is known at this time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are working two separate shooting scenes late Tuesday evening.
Just after 7:30 p.m., Memphis Police said they are on the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. MPD said one woman was shot and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Around 7:49 p.m., Memphis Police said they are on the scene of a shooting in the 5800 block Benadine Place, in the Fox Meadows neighborhood. MPD said two people were shot and were taken to Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition.
In both shooting incidents, MPD said there is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story.