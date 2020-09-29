3 people shot, including a child who’s in critical condition on Monday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are working two separate shooting scenes across the city on Monday night.

Around 7:25 p.m. Memphis Police tweeted officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 3500 block of Knight Arnold, in the Airport Area. MPD said they located a man who sustained a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said there is no suspect information to give at this time.

Shortly after that, MPD tweeted officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 700 block of Crillion Drive. There, MPD said two people were shot, including a juvenile who was transported to LeBonheur in critical condition. Another person was transported in a private vehicle.

