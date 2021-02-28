3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three police officers were injured by a shotgun blast when they checked out a vacant home in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita Police said Sunday that a modified, loaded shotgun discharged as the officers entered the home around 4 p.m. Saturday. Investigators determined that no one in the home at the time, but the homeowners had called police suspecting someone was inside after noticing that some windows were open.

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening. A third officer who was hurt was treated Saturday and released from the hospital.

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning.