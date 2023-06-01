MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital following a shooting at Cavelier Court Apartments early Thursday morning.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue just before 1 a.m.
Two people were taken to Regional Medical Center. The third was taken to Methodist University Hospital.
This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.