3 children killed in 2 incidents on Arkansas roads

BENTON, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say three children were killed in two unrelated incidents on Arkansas highways.

According to Arkansas State Police, a toddler died Tuesday after apparently being dropped from a moving vehicle on Interstate 30 in Saline County. State police say the child was about 2 years old.

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister were struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 67 in northeast Arkansas.

State police say both cases are under investigation and no arrests have been made.