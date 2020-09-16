BENTON, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say three children were killed in two unrelated incidents on Arkansas highways.
According to Arkansas State Police, a toddler died Tuesday after apparently being dropped from a moving vehicle on Interstate 30 in Saline County. State police say the child was about 2 years old.
In a separate incident, a 10-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister were struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 67 in northeast Arkansas.
State police say both cases are under investigation and no arrests have been made.
- US government outlines plan to provide free coronavirus vaccine
- Big Ten changes course, aims for October start to football
- Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments
- 3 children killed in 2 incidents on Arkansas roads
- Paying back Mrs. Mack: Former addict, now clean, gives back to caregiver