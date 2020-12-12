3 children injured in Nutbush crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three children have been injured in a crash in Nutbush.
Police responded to the crash on Mayflower Avenue near National Street. Three children were reportedly taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
Memphis Police have not released information on what may have led to the crash. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
