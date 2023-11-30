MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The same North Memphis house where a 12-year-old girl was shot Monday night was shot up again Wednesday night.

Memphis Police responded just before midnight to the 2300 block of Dexter Avenue just west of north Hollywood Street. They stretched crime scene tape across the front of the property as they looked for evidence.

So far, it is not known whether anyone was hurt in Wednesday night’s shooting.

Monday night, police responded to a shooting outside that same house. A bullet went through the wall and struck a 12-year-old girl in the shoulder.

Video of Monday night’s shooting taken from a doorbell camera shows two people on foot firing shots, and someone in the passenger seat of a car firing shots.

Police described the car as a four-door, light-colored sedan. Anyone who can help police identify the shooters is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.