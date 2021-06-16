2nd Gentleman Doug Emhoff to push vaccination effort during Memphis visit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in just a matter of weeks the nation’s second gentleman is heading to Memphis.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was just here last month to talk about the importance of women in the workforce in critical infrastructure. This time around he’s in town to promote local vaccination efforts.

The pace of vaccinations in Shelby County has slowed to a crawl. The county is averaging about 1,300 a day. Leaders had hoped to have 700,000 people vaccinated by August.

Looking at the big pictures, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Only 35 percent of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 65 percent of adults in the U.S. have at least one dose of the vaccine. President Joe Biden had set a goal to reach 70 percent vaccinated by July 4.