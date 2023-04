MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Lottery announced that a winning $2 million ticket was purchased at a Bartlett convenience store.

According to officials, the winning Tennessee Cash ticket totaled $2,142,937 and was purchased at Quail Ridge One Stop. The store is located in the 4200 block of Altruria Road.

The drawing was made on April 26, with the winning numbers being 6, 15, 7, 33, and 11. The cash ball number was 5.