290 children enroll in Tennessee disabled insurance program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say there are now more than 290 enrollees in a program offering coverage for children who have significant disabilities and live at home.

Tennessee’s Medicaid program, TennCare, announced enrollment totals Monday for the Katie Beckett program, which has received 849 applications since a late November 2020 start.

In May 2019, Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation passed by lawmakers requiring the state to pursue the program which helps provide services and aid for children who are not eligible for Medicaid due to their parent’s income.

Federal officials approved Tennessee’s two-part plan in November. Part A provides Medicaid services for the most significant disabilities or complex medical needs. Part B provides up to $10,000 annually to help cover private insurance or care that insurance doesn’t cover.