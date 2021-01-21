270 pets rescued from overcrowded shelter in Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Approximately 270 animals were rescued from an Arkansas shelter that had been overrun with dogs and cats in need.

The Bissell Pet Foundation told WREG overcrowding is not uncommon for shelters in rural area where there’s more pet overpopulation. In this case, workers at the Humane Society of the Delta were taking in as many pets as they could, but were quickly overwhelmed due to the lack of people able to adopt.

Organizers said at one point the shelter was taking care of 240 dogs and 30 cats. To help, they teamed up with 16 shelters from several differents states to remove some of the animals.

Workers at the Human Society of the Delta may not have much time to relax. They take in about 100 dogs every month. Thankfully, other rescue groups said they’ll be back to help out.

They also left the shelter with a number of new supplies like dogs beds, blankets, towels and cleaning supplies.

For more information on the shelter, click here.